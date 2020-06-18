1771 Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Ocean view cottage style home on quiet cul-de-sac in the Temple Hills area of Laguna Beach. Wood floors, cozy fireplace, den, two spacious bedrooms, separate den, and outside deck and yard areas to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle. Two car garage and 2 car parking in driveway provides for ample storage and parking. Very quiet street for Laguna Beach: no through traffic because of cul-de-sac location. Just a short trip down the hill to enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer. Fully or partially furnished is negotiable with increased security deposit. Will consider 6 month or more lease.