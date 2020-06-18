All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1771 Palm Drive

1771 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1771 Palm Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Ocean view cottage style home on quiet cul-de-sac in the Temple Hills area of Laguna Beach. Wood floors, cozy fireplace, den, two spacious bedrooms, separate den, and outside deck and yard areas to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle. Two car garage and 2 car parking in driveway provides for ample storage and parking. Very quiet street for Laguna Beach: no through traffic because of cul-de-sac location. Just a short trip down the hill to enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer. Fully or partially furnished is negotiable with increased security deposit. Will consider 6 month or more lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Palm Drive have any available units?
1771 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1771 Palm Drive have?
Some of 1771 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1771 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1771 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 1771 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 1771 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1771 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
