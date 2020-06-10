All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

168 Fairview

168 Fairview St · (949) 494-8830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner. This property has just undergone a 13 month renovation which included all new windows, doors, plumbing, electrical, kitchens, and bathrooms. Interior walls were opened, and decks expanded to maximize the ocean views. Central heating and A/C and upgraded audio visual, wifi network, and home automation have been added. Designer finishes and professional grade appliances. This is a duplex. Lower level is a 3 bedroom/3 bath (sleeps 8 max) with ocean view decks off the living and dining rooms as well as a private garden outside the master bedroom. Upper level is a 2 bedroom/1.25 bath (sleeps 6 max) with an expansive ocean view deck. Each unit will have a one car garage and additional driveway parking for one additional vehicle. There is a shared washer/dryer. Located just half a block from Shaw’s cove, this is a special property for the most discerning rental clients. Rates will start at $12,000 per month for the upper unit, $15,000 for the lower unit. Seasonal rates will be $25,000/$30,000. Available to show while under construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Fairview have any available units?
168 Fairview has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 Fairview have?
Some of 168 Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
168 Fairview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 168 Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 168 Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 168 Fairview does offer parking.
Does 168 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Fairview have a pool?
No, 168 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 168 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 168 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Fairview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 Fairview has units with air conditioning.
