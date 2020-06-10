All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

168 Fairview

168 Fairview Street
Location

168 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
key fob access
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Half a block from the beach at Shaw’s Cove in North Laguna Beach. White Water, Coastline and City Light Views from this Fantastic Property! Incredible Ocean Views from the Large Viewing Deck. 2 Bedrooms, each with Ocean Views, and 2 Full Baths. Kitchen, Designer Furnished, and Fully Stocked with Hotel Quality Housewares and Linens. Smart TV’s and iHomes in Every Bedroom and in the Living Room, Cox Cable TV and Complimentary Internet. There’s a BBQ and Eating Area on the Deck, Printer/Scanner/Fax. Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge and Ice Maker. The Property is Accessed through Keyless Entry. Located on the Ocean Side of Coast Highway, Close to Shaws Cove, Fisherman’s Cove and Crescent Bay Beaches. Half a block from the Laguna Beach Trolly Stop. Shaw’s Cove is famous for it's Fabulous Beach with Wonderful Rolling Waves and Perfect for Water Sports like Paddle Boarding and Snorkeling. Enjoy this Close Proximity to all the Charm of Laguna Beach, with Stunning Beaches, Shopping, Art Galleries and 5-Star Resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Fairview have any available units?
168 Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 168 Fairview have?
Some of 168 Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
168 Fairview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 168 Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 168 Fairview offer parking?
No, 168 Fairview does not offer parking.
Does 168 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Fairview have a pool?
No, 168 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 168 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 168 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Fairview does not have units with air conditioning.
