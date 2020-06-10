166 Fairview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

LISTING SHOWS SUMMER PRICING, Rate is $15,000 during the rest of the year. Major renovation is complete on this gem of a property! This property has just undergone a 13 month renovation which included all new windows, doors, plumbing, electrical, kitchens, and bathrooms. Interior walls were opened, and decks expanded to maximize the ocean views. Central heating and A/C and upgraded audio visual, wifi network, and home automation have been added. Designer finishes and professional grade appliances. This is a duplex. Lower level is a 3 bedroom/3 bath (sleeps 8 max) with ocean view decks off the living and dining rooms as well as a private garden outside the master bedroom. Upper level is a 2 bedroom/1.25 bath (sleeps 6 max) with an expansive ocean view deck. Each unit will have a one car garage and additional driveway parking for one additional vehicle. There is a shared washer/dryer. Located just half a block from Shaw’s cove, this is a special property for the most discerning rental clients. Rates will start at $12,000 per month for the upper unit, $15,000 for the lower unit. Seasonal rates will be $25,000/$30,000.