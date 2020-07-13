All apartments in Laguna Beach
1659 Santa Cruz Street

1659 Santa Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Santa Cruz Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Woods Cove Charmer! This enchanting historic cottage lovingly restored and surrounded by gorgeous, blooming gardens with a huge grassy backyard was featured on the 2015 Garden Tour. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room. Enjoy ocean views from the living room & entertaining deck and white water/sunset views from the master bedroom & terrace. Natural light pours in through the numerous windows and glass doors. This incredibly charming and inviting home just had the original hardwood flooring refinished. It has open beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace, French windows and doors, stained glass, Dutch front door, indoor laundry and lots of storage. Chef's kitchen with marble countertops includes a farmhouse table for sharing meals or dine alfresco off the deck or patios. Separate downstairs family room opens to the lush and serene backyard. Other unique features include vintage claw foot bath tubs plus an outdoor beach shower. Desirable location near Bluebird Park close to beautiful cove beaches and downtown. You can't help but fall in love with this adorable home in the heart of Woods Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have any available units?
1659 Santa Cruz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have?
Some of 1659 Santa Cruz Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Santa Cruz Street currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Santa Cruz Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Santa Cruz Street pet-friendly?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street offer parking?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street does not offer parking.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have a pool?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street does not have a pool.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have accessible units?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 Santa Cruz Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 Santa Cruz Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 Santa Cruz Street does not have units with air conditioning.
