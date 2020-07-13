1659 Santa Cruz Street

Amenities

Woods Cove Charmer! This enchanting historic cottage lovingly restored and surrounded by gorgeous, blooming gardens with a huge grassy backyard was featured on the 2015 Garden Tour. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room. Enjoy ocean views from the living room & entertaining deck and white water/sunset views from the master bedroom & terrace. Natural light pours in through the numerous windows and glass doors. This incredibly charming and inviting home just had the original hardwood flooring refinished. It has open beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace, French windows and doors, stained glass, Dutch front door, indoor laundry and lots of storage. Chef's kitchen with marble countertops includes a farmhouse table for sharing meals or dine alfresco off the deck or patios. Separate downstairs family room opens to the lush and serene backyard. Other unique features include vintage claw foot bath tubs plus an outdoor beach shower. Desirable location near Bluebird Park close to beautiful cove beaches and downtown. You can't help but fall in love with this adorable home in the heart of Woods Cove.