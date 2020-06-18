1651 Catalina

Amenities

Furnished rental now available in desirable Wood's Cove of Laguna Beach. You're gonna love the proximity to everything. You're so close to Bluebird Beach that you can walk there even before and after work so you can enjoy the quieter, peaceful moments down there. Also you're only a few blocks to great restaurants, Surf n Sand Hotel, art galleries, cafes and the trolley stop. Take the trolley all throughout Laguna and you won't have to drive your car or find parking. This authentic two-bedroom beach cottage is updated with today's modern amenities including A/C, hardwood flooring, built-in storage, marble countertops and exposed beam vaulted ceilings. Great natural light fills the home. The guest bedroom has two queen beds and the couch is a sleeper sofa so you can comfortably sleep 7 people. Several outdoor spaces to choose from including the covered front patio, deck off the back and additional backyard outdoor space. Relish the ocean view everyday and experience life in Laguna.