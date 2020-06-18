All apartments in Laguna Beach
1651 Catalina
1651 Catalina

1651 Catalina · (949) 207-3006
Location

1651 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished rental now available in desirable Wood's Cove of Laguna Beach. You're gonna love the proximity to everything. You're so close to Bluebird Beach that you can walk there even before and after work so you can enjoy the quieter, peaceful moments down there. Also you're only a few blocks to great restaurants, Surf n Sand Hotel, art galleries, cafes and the trolley stop. Take the trolley all throughout Laguna and you won't have to drive your car or find parking. This authentic two-bedroom beach cottage is updated with today's modern amenities including A/C, hardwood flooring, built-in storage, marble countertops and exposed beam vaulted ceilings. Great natural light fills the home. The guest bedroom has two queen beds and the couch is a sleeper sofa so you can comfortably sleep 7 people. Several outdoor spaces to choose from including the covered front patio, deck off the back and additional backyard outdoor space. Relish the ocean view everyday and experience life in Laguna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Catalina have any available units?
1651 Catalina has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1651 Catalina have?
Some of 1651 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1651 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Catalina does offer parking.
Does 1651 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Catalina have a pool?
No, 1651 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 1651 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1651 Catalina has units with air conditioning.
