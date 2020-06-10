1465 Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

SPECTACULAR CONTEMPORARY UPPER UNIT LUXURY APARTMENT with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Beautifully remodeled TOP LEVEL North Laguna apartment with AIR CONDITIONING located moments from some of Laguna's most fantastic beaches such as "Crescent Bay" and "Diver's Cove". Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its best from covered Ocean view deck off the attached living room. Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with stainless appliances including Bosch dishwasher and a breakfast bar open to spacious living room. Gorgeous contemporary wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, all newer modern double-paned windows & interior doors with frosted glass. Master bedroom has incredible ocean view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature all new tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with generous closet space. Inside private laundry with stack-able washer & dryer included. Private single car garage, as well as one space in driveway. Storage shelves available in garage. Close proximity to North Laguna's many beaches and coves, as well as MAIN BEACH's restaurants, galleries and shops, and downtown Laguna! All in the all the best ocean view luxury apartment to enjoy peaceful coastal living! Please contact DUSTY 949-296-5906 or LIANA 949-690-6906 for questions and showings, email: Info@liananorman.com, AVAILABLE NOW!