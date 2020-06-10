All apartments in Laguna Beach
1465 Hillcrest Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM

1465 Hillcrest Drive

1465 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR CONTEMPORARY UPPER UNIT LUXURY APARTMENT with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Beautifully remodeled TOP LEVEL North Laguna apartment with AIR CONDITIONING located moments from some of Laguna's most fantastic beaches such as "Crescent Bay" and "Diver's Cove". Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at its best from covered Ocean view deck off the attached living room. Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with stainless appliances including Bosch dishwasher and a breakfast bar open to spacious living room. Gorgeous contemporary wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, all newer modern double-paned windows & interior doors with frosted glass. Master bedroom has incredible ocean view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature all new tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with generous closet space. Inside private laundry with stack-able washer & dryer included. Private single car garage, as well as one space in driveway. Storage shelves available in garage. Close proximity to North Laguna's many beaches and coves, as well as MAIN BEACH's restaurants, galleries and shops, and downtown Laguna! All in the all the best ocean view luxury apartment to enjoy peaceful coastal living! Please contact DUSTY 949-296-5906 or LIANA 949-690-6906 for questions and showings, email: Info@liananorman.com, AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
1465 Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 1465 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1465 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1465 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1465 Hillcrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
