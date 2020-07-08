All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:54 AM

138 McAulay Place

138 Mcaulay Place · No Longer Available
Location

138 Mcaulay Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Daydreaming of pirates? Nowhere in the seaside village of Laguna Beach is the pirate mystique so steep in history than at VICTORIA BEACH. There stands a lonely stone turret—affectionately called the “Pirate Tower” by locals. Built in 1926, the iconic tower is 60' and calls home one of the most beautiful beaches in the world!

Live in the quintessential "Pirate Beach House". Located on the ocean side of Coast Highway, just moments to the sand. This single level residence on a double lot includes the Main House (2B/2B/Den/2 whitewater decks with south coastline views) + a spacious Apartment (1B/1B, with large private deck, Ocean and hillside views). Be prepared, that college kid or those in-laws won't be leaving anytime soon.......a 2 car enclosed carport, driveway, short walk to Vic Beach, near Five Star Montage Resort, The Ranch Golf Resort, fine dining, shopping and trolley access make this "Pirate Beach House" an exceptional place to create memories.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 McAulay Place have any available units?
138 McAulay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 138 McAulay Place currently offering any rent specials?
138 McAulay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 McAulay Place pet-friendly?
No, 138 McAulay Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 138 McAulay Place offer parking?
Yes, 138 McAulay Place offers parking.
Does 138 McAulay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 McAulay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 McAulay Place have a pool?
No, 138 McAulay Place does not have a pool.
Does 138 McAulay Place have accessible units?
No, 138 McAulay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 138 McAulay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 McAulay Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 McAulay Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 McAulay Place does not have units with air conditioning.
