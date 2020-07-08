138 McAulay Place

Amenities

Daydreaming of pirates? Nowhere in the seaside village of Laguna Beach is the pirate mystique so steep in history than at VICTORIA BEACH. There stands a lonely stone turret—affectionately called the “Pirate Tower” by locals. Built in 1926, the iconic tower is 60' and calls home one of the most beautiful beaches in the world!



Live in the quintessential "Pirate Beach House". Located on the ocean side of Coast Highway, just moments to the sand. This single level residence on a double lot includes the Main House (2B/2B/Den/2 whitewater decks with south coastline views) + a spacious Apartment (1B/1B, with large private deck, Ocean and hillside views). Be prepared, that college kid or those in-laws won't be leaving anytime soon.......a 2 car enclosed carport, driveway, short walk to Vic Beach, near Five Star Montage Resort, The Ranch Golf Resort, fine dining, shopping and trolley access make this "Pirate Beach House" an exceptional place to create memories.....