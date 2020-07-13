136 Cedar Way

Amenities

Great near North Laguna location. Easy access to downtown Laguna, Main Beach, Heisler Park and commuting. Free standing cottage with single garage below on a triplex property. Classic cottage-style home with two large bedrooms, newer kitchen with nook, newer bath, sunlit living room and very spacious private deck. Peek of ocean and downtown views. Finishes include traditional oak flooring, white on white designer kitchen, ceiling fans and updated operating systems. Separate laundry room and single garage with storage area. The cottage is very private and sits at the rear of the Cypress Drive lot. Five minute stroll to shops and beach. Available now. Wonderful beach-close cottage.