Laguna Beach, CA
136 Cedar Way
136 Cedar Way

136 Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

136 Cedar Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great near North Laguna location. Easy access to downtown Laguna, Main Beach, Heisler Park and commuting. Free standing cottage with single garage below on a triplex property. Classic cottage-style home with two large bedrooms, newer kitchen with nook, newer bath, sunlit living room and very spacious private deck. Peek of ocean and downtown views. Finishes include traditional oak flooring, white on white designer kitchen, ceiling fans and updated operating systems. Separate laundry room and single garage with storage area. The cottage is very private and sits at the rear of the Cypress Drive lot. Five minute stroll to shops and beach. Available now. Wonderful beach-close cottage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Cedar Way have any available units?
136 Cedar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 136 Cedar Way have?
Some of 136 Cedar Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Cedar Way currently offering any rent specials?
136 Cedar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Cedar Way pet-friendly?
No, 136 Cedar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 136 Cedar Way offer parking?
Yes, 136 Cedar Way offers parking.
Does 136 Cedar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Cedar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Cedar Way have a pool?
No, 136 Cedar Way does not have a pool.
Does 136 Cedar Way have accessible units?
No, 136 Cedar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Cedar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Cedar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Cedar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Cedar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
