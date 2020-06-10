All apartments in Laguna Beach
1260 Cortez

1260 Cortez · (949) 290-7999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Cortez, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR VIEWS of Catalina Island, Sunset, Montage, Whitewater and Canyon views from this luxury craftsman style home in Laguna Beach. A true resort living home on a rare quiet corner lot in Arch Beach Heights, Beautifully painted and landscaped. Recently remodeled kitchen with new high end appliances, remodeled bathrooms. You have 4 outdoor sitting areas: A very large Deck off the living room facing the ocean. Balcony off the kitchen facing the ocean and Montage hotel, a very nice size back yard off the Master bedroom also facing the ocean and the Montage hotel and Grassy fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace in living room. Garage has built in custom storage and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Cortez have any available units?
1260 Cortez has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1260 Cortez have?
Some of 1260 Cortez's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Cortez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Cortez pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Cortez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1260 Cortez offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Cortez does offer parking.
Does 1260 Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Cortez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Cortez have a pool?
No, 1260 Cortez does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Cortez have accessible units?
No, 1260 Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Cortez has units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Cortez have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Cortez does not have units with air conditioning.
