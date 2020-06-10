1260 Cortez

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR VIEWS of Catalina Island, Sunset, Montage, Whitewater and Canyon views from this luxury craftsman style home in Laguna Beach. A true resort living home on a rare quiet corner lot in Arch Beach Heights, Beautifully painted and landscaped. Recently remodeled kitchen with new high end appliances, remodeled bathrooms. You have 4 outdoor sitting areas: A very large Deck off the living room facing the ocean. Balcony off the kitchen facing the ocean and Montage hotel, a very nice size back yard off the Master bedroom also facing the ocean and the Montage hotel and Grassy fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace in living room. Garage has built in custom storage and much more.