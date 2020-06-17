All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1200 Glenneyre Street
1200 Glenneyre Street

1200 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home centrally located in the Hip District of Laguna Beach. Walk to restaurants, shops, and the beach. 1 1/2 blocks to Brooks Street beach. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings. Shaded front deck and sunny patio. Gas fireplace in living room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master has wonderful over sized glass enclosed shower and high ceilings. Two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom also have high ceilings. Ocean view deck off of master bedroom. All kitchen appliances included. Hook up for washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms. Two car garage, plus additional guest parking. Park your car and walk everywhere from this corner location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1200 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1200 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1200 Glenneyre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Glenneyre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Glenneyre Street does offer parking.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Glenneyre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
