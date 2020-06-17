1200 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home centrally located in the Hip District of Laguna Beach. Walk to restaurants, shops, and the beach. 1 1/2 blocks to Brooks Street beach. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings. Shaded front deck and sunny patio. Gas fireplace in living room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master has wonderful over sized glass enclosed shower and high ceilings. Two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom also have high ceilings. Ocean view deck off of master bedroom. All kitchen appliances included. Hook up for washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms. Two car garage, plus additional guest parking. Park your car and walk everywhere from this corner location.