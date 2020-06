1166 Gaviota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

DISCOVER YOUR NEW LIFESTYLE IN LAGUNA BEACH WHILE ENJOYING MAJESTIC OCEAN VIEWS AND BREEZES WHILE LISTENING TO WAVES CRASHING FROM THIS INCREDIBLE RECENTLY REMODELED PENTHOUSE.THIS ONE BEDROOM-ONE BATH PROPERTY HAS COZY FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS STARTER.YOU'LL WANT TO LINGER ON THE PRIVATE PATIO WATCHING OCEAN AND SUNSET VIEWS ALL YEAR ROUND AND THE BEST PART IS THAT YOU ARE STEPS FROM THE BEACH!! THE KITCHEN IS TASTEFULLY PRESENTED WITH ALL SAMSUNG STAINLESS APPLIANCES, INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR-MICROWAVE AND GAS RANGE.