Amenities

dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

GREAT LOCATION! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUE LAGOON VILLA LOCATED CLOSE TO BEACH AND LOWER COMMUNITY POOL. OWNER WILL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A 119 UNIT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD). AMENITIES INCLUDE TWO COMMUNITY POOLS HEATED YEAR ROUND, TENNIS COURT, THREE COMMUNITY ROOMS INCLUDING TWO ON SEAWALL. NEW FITNESS CENTER LOCATED IN UPPER POOL COMPLEX. SPECTACULAR BEACH SANDWICHED BETWEEN MONTAGE RESORT AND SPA AND VICTORIA BEACH. TOPICALLY LANDSCAPED GARDENS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FREE TROLLEY SERVICE TO DOWNTOWN LAGUNA WITH PICK UP AND DROP OFF ON PCH NEAR FRONT GATE.