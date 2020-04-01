1137 Marine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations. Spacious Living Room with fireplace features walls of glass overlooking panoramic coastline views. Step out to an expansive patio/yard area and in-ground jacuzzi-spa with breathtaking views. The BBQ area & fire-pit with built-in seating, perfect for entertaining. Great room with wall of windows to Crescent Bay. The gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and central island is open-concept, allowing for mingling & dining with backdrop of Catalina Island ocean views. Four large bedrooms include an ocean front Master suite with decks and master Spa/bathroom. The separate playroom can be easily converted to a 5th bedroom. Oceanview office. A private bluff-top cabana/beach cottage is an inspiring retreat, complete with a cozy fireplace. Stroll along coastal bluffs to downtown shopping galleries and dining, or step down to the pristine cove beach. This turn-key rental is fully equipped for your perfect dream home away from home! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com