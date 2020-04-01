All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:44 AM

1137 Marine Drive

1137 Marine Drive · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1137 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations. Spacious Living Room with fireplace features walls of glass overlooking panoramic coastline views. Step out to an expansive patio/yard area and in-ground jacuzzi-spa with breathtaking views. The BBQ area & fire-pit with built-in seating, perfect for entertaining. Great room with wall of windows to Crescent Bay. The gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and central island is open-concept, allowing for mingling & dining with backdrop of Catalina Island ocean views. Four large bedrooms include an ocean front Master suite with decks and master Spa/bathroom. The separate playroom can be easily converted to a 5th bedroom. Oceanview office. A private bluff-top cabana/beach cottage is an inspiring retreat, complete with a cozy fireplace. Stroll along coastal bluffs to downtown shopping galleries and dining, or step down to the pristine cove beach. This turn-key rental is fully equipped for your perfect dream home away from home! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Marine Drive have any available units?
1137 Marine Drive has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Marine Drive have?
Some of 1137 Marine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1137 Marine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Marine Drive does offer parking.
Does 1137 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 1137 Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Marine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Marine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Marine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
