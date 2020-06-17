All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1055 Summit Drive

1055 Summit Drive · (949) 577-6057
Location

1055 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1055 Summit Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Laguna Beach Detached Home with forever Ocean Views - Great short term rental! This 2 bedroom, Laguna Beach home has some of the most incredible ocean, white water, coastline and city light views in Laguna Beach. The main level features a great room with massive view deck, the kitchen and master bed and bath plus half bath. On the lower level there is a large entertaining space plus guest bedroom, bathroom and half bath that open to another spacious outdoor deck with incredible views. This incredible property on a street to street lot offers one the opportunity to create a spacious residence with unobstructed ocean views. Located in Arch Beach Heights enjoy Moulton Meadows Park with tennis and basketball courts, soccer field and beautiful hiking / biking trails.
Short term lease only, 6 months maximum. Rent is $5500 for March, April and May and $10,000 for June, July and August. Rent includes electric, gas, water and trash.
Contact leasing agent Jason Phipps at 949-285-8988 to schedule showings.
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Summit Drive have any available units?
1055 Summit Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1055 Summit Drive have?
Some of 1055 Summit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Summit Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1055 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Summit Drive does offer parking.
Does 1055 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 1055 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 1055 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Summit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
