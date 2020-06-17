1055 Summit Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage basketball court tennis court

Laguna Beach Detached Home with forever Ocean Views - Great short term rental! This 2 bedroom, Laguna Beach home has some of the most incredible ocean, white water, coastline and city light views in Laguna Beach. The main level features a great room with massive view deck, the kitchen and master bed and bath plus half bath. On the lower level there is a large entertaining space plus guest bedroom, bathroom and half bath that open to another spacious outdoor deck with incredible views. This incredible property on a street to street lot offers one the opportunity to create a spacious residence with unobstructed ocean views. Located in Arch Beach Heights enjoy Moulton Meadows Park with tennis and basketball courts, soccer field and beautiful hiking / biking trails.

Short term lease only, 6 months maximum. Rent is $5500 for March, April and May and $10,000 for June, July and August. Rent includes electric, gas, water and trash.

Contact leasing agent Jason Phipps at 949-285-8988 to schedule showings.

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599158)