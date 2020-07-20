All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

1041 Temple

1041 Temple Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Temple Ter, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Laguna Village Home with Ocean and Catalina Island views. Versatile floor plan with 4 bedrooms, a newer Family Room, sunroom and bonus room. This home was remodeled by Greg Abel in @ 1991. The Living room features a fireplace and adjoins the open kitchen. There is a main floor master suite as well as a secondary bedroom and sunroom that opens to a private bricked patio. The upper level boasts an oversized Family Room with fireplace, vaulted beamed ceilings and a large wrap around deck with coastal views. The lower level features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room too!
An inviting, affordable and well located home in the heart of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Temple have any available units?
1041 Temple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1041 Temple have?
Some of 1041 Temple's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Temple currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Temple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Temple pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Temple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1041 Temple offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Temple offers parking.
Does 1041 Temple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Temple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Temple have a pool?
No, 1041 Temple does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Temple have accessible units?
No, 1041 Temple does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Temple have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Temple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Temple have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Temple does not have units with air conditioning.
