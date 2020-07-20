1041 Temple

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Laguna Village Home with Ocean and Catalina Island views. Versatile floor plan with 4 bedrooms, a newer Family Room, sunroom and bonus room. This home was remodeled by Greg Abel in @ 1991. The Living room features a fireplace and adjoins the open kitchen. There is a main floor master suite as well as a secondary bedroom and sunroom that opens to a private bricked patio. The upper level boasts an oversized Family Room with fireplace, vaulted beamed ceilings and a large wrap around deck with coastal views. The lower level features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room too!

An inviting, affordable and well located home in the heart of Laguna Beach.