1040 Santa Ana Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground tennis court

Panoramic Ocean View from Catalina to Palos Verdes and Spectacular Sunsets with Two Large Front Balconies. Move-in Ready Open Concept Detached Single Family Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Beautiful Exposed Beams. Thoughtfully Planned Out Functional Floorplan with Plenty of Storage and Laundry Room Inside. The Updated Kitchen Opens to the Dining Room and Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace with Plenty of Natural Light. Wide Planked Wood Floors Throughout plus Three Large Bedrooms, Including a Master Bedroom with Attached Master Bathroom and a Private Back Yard. Second and Third Large Bedrooms Share a Generously Sized Dual Sink Updated Jack and Jill Bathroom. Attached Larger Two Car Garge and Private Driveway Provide Ample Parking and Extra Storage. Arch Beach Heights Neighborhood Is Known for its Friendly Neighbors and Proximity to The Famous Moulton Meadow Park with Tennis Courts, Trails, Soccer Field, Playground, Basketball Court and more. Take the Free City Trolly at the Nearby Stop to Downtown and Enjoy Everything the Beautiful City of Laguna Beach Has to Offer Including Award-Winning Schools, Beaches, Shops, Restaurants, and So Much More. Shown by Appointment Only. Minimum Credit Score 700, Security Deposit $9,800, Total Move in $14,700. Property is also for sale.