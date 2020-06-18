All apartments in Laguna Beach
1040 Santa Ana Street

1040 Santa Ana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Santa Ana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
Panoramic Ocean View from Catalina to Palos Verdes and Spectacular Sunsets with Two Large Front Balconies. Move-in Ready Open Concept Detached Single Family Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Beautiful Exposed Beams. Thoughtfully Planned Out Functional Floorplan with Plenty of Storage and Laundry Room Inside. The Updated Kitchen Opens to the Dining Room and Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace with Plenty of Natural Light. Wide Planked Wood Floors Throughout plus Three Large Bedrooms, Including a Master Bedroom with Attached Master Bathroom and a Private Back Yard. Second and Third Large Bedrooms Share a Generously Sized Dual Sink Updated Jack and Jill Bathroom. Attached Larger Two Car Garge and Private Driveway Provide Ample Parking and Extra Storage. Arch Beach Heights Neighborhood Is Known for its Friendly Neighbors and Proximity to The Famous Moulton Meadow Park with Tennis Courts, Trails, Soccer Field, Playground, Basketball Court and more. Take the Free City Trolly at the Nearby Stop to Downtown and Enjoy Everything the Beautiful City of Laguna Beach Has to Offer Including Award-Winning Schools, Beaches, Shops, Restaurants, and So Much More. Shown by Appointment Only. Minimum Credit Score 700, Security Deposit $9,800, Total Move in $14,700. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have any available units?
1040 Santa Ana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1040 Santa Ana Street have?
Some of 1040 Santa Ana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Santa Ana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Santa Ana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Santa Ana Street pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Santa Ana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Santa Ana Street offers parking.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Santa Ana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have a pool?
No, 1040 Santa Ana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 Santa Ana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Santa Ana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Santa Ana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Santa Ana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

