Laguna Beach, CA
1005 Madison Place
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:25 PM

1005 Madison Place

1005 Madison Place
Location

1005 Madison Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
furnished
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! A studio unit located in one of the most spectacular homes in Laguna! This fully furnished unit has access to infinity edge pool and spa with panoramic ocean views! You have your own patio area as well to enjoy Catalina Sunset views. Contemporary design with beautiful kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous "smart" bathroom with a walk in spherical rainfall shower, a "smart" toilet, dual sinks and a wonderful walk in closet. Hardwood and polished stone, dual paned windows, interior glass doors and recessed lighting complete the modern look you will NOT want to miss! Enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle with restaurants and gorgeous beaches
Please call Debi at (949) 697-9747 for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Madison Place have any available units?
1005 Madison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1005 Madison Place have?
Some of 1005 Madison Place's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Madison Place currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Madison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Madison Place pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Madison Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1005 Madison Place offer parking?
No, 1005 Madison Place does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Madison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Madison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Madison Place have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Madison Place has a pool.
Does 1005 Madison Place have accessible units?
No, 1005 Madison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Madison Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Madison Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Madison Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Madison Place does not have units with air conditioning.
