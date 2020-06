Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub tennis court

Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+ can live this Community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 Days. One Story nice end unit , 2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms New Kitchen Quartz Counter top, New Sink and New Faucet , New Stove and New Dishwasher and New Microwave. New Bathroom Toilet

New Painting whole Property, Living Room High Ceiling with Laminate Floor, One Car detached Garage, Community has large Swimming Pool and Spa,

Clubhouse, Recreation Room, Tennis Courts and walking Paths.