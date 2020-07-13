102 Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
12602 Burgess Avenue
12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1863 sqft
Available August 1st: Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15224 Ocaso Avenue
15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA
Studio
$1,500
474 sqft
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition.
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
Include your cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious home for rent in Whittier.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
5951 Fullerton Avenue
5951 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
4866 Estepona Way
4866 Estepona Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, two story townhome in the most desirable community in "Casitas". Newer laminated wooden floors, private patio leads to 2 two car garage. H.O.A, amenities include clubhouse, pool and spa.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East La Mirada
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for La Mirada, CA

Greetings, Golden State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual La Mirada, California leasing headquarters! Situated in southeast L.A. County about 20 miles from the heart of Southland, La Mirada is a favorite living locale for any So-Cal apartment dwellers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Is the serenity of suburbia beckoning you home? Then start surfing through the super sweet listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be kicking back with La Mirada’s finest in no time at all! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Mirada, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Mirada apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

