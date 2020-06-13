/
3 bedroom apartments
198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16028 Mart Drive
16028 Mart Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
Beautiful single story house with 3 bed & 2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood. The HUGE master suite offers an extra large walk-in closet and imported stone shower & beautiful custom bathtub.
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16025 Orsa Drive
16025 Orsa Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1325 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will be available July 1st. 2020 for new lease. This home is located in one of La Mirada's best areas. Two car detached garage with plenty of parking. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping.
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14947 Gagely Drive
14947 Gagely Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
Spectacular, newer and completely remodeled two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. NEW kitchen. NEW
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
1 Unit Available
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
1658 Island Drive
1658 Island Drive, Fullerton, CA
Beautiful two story family home with fantastic golf course view in exclusive " ISLAN " community. The home is open floor plan with high ceiling, largest model plan #4 which has a one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8187 Cachuma Circle
8187 Cachuma Circle, Buena Park, CA
Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding. 2 bedrooms with Mirror wardrobe closet with organizer, 1 with walk in closet.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5517 Cajon Avenue
5517 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1080 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
4950 Argyle Way
4950 Argyle Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1276 sqft
Remodeld townhome located in Highland Greens Community 3bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
222 N Berkeley Ave
222 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom & 2 car garage - Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton.
