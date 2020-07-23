Apartment List
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15224 Ocaso Avenue
15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
474 sqft
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition.
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
775 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
16040 Leffingwell Road #8
16040 Leffingwell Road, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
Nicely upgraded 1 bedroom upper level corner unit. Summer Woods is a quiet gated community located in East Whittier. This home offers a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings a large bedroom with a spacious closet and plenty of storage space.

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East La Mirada
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
706 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
725 sqft
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
821 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
16 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
710 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
715 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
776 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
612 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
888 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
4 Units Available
North Euclid
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in La Mirada, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in La Mirada offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in La Mirada, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

