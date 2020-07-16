88 Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA with gyms

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15224 Ocaso Avenue
15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
474 sqft
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition.
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
4 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
Include your cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious home for rent in Whittier.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,085
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1190 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
7 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
City Guide for La Mirada, CA

Greetings, Golden State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual La Mirada, California leasing headquarters! Situated in southeast L.A. County about 20 miles from the heart of Southland, La Mirada is a favorite living locale for any So-Cal apartment dwellers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Is the serenity of suburbia beckoning you home? Then start surfing through the super sweet listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be kicking back with La Mirada’s finest in no time at all! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in La Mirada, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Mirada renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

