164 Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA with pools

1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101
15225 Santa Gertrudes Avenue, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
928 sqft
La Mirada Condo - Enjoy resort-style living in this spacious 2/2 La Mirada Condo in private "Los Olivos" community.

1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13616 Kellwood Court
13616 Kellwood Court, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1854 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resplendent Celebration of Modern Architecture! If you've always dreamed of a home with wide, spacious interiors, combined with the rich, classy look of modern architecture, this is it! Functional design elements blend gracefully with upgrades to

1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Verified

13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

4 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom -1 bathroom, newly renovated home has 1421 sq feet of living space on a large lot.

1 Unit Available
Buena Park
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with Granite counter top. Plantation shutter in bedrooms. Association Pool. All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Verified

2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

8 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

5 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

20 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

10 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

10 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,140
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

3 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 Unit Available
North Euclid
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glencove in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

8 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
City Guide for La Mirada, CA

Greetings, Golden State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual La Mirada, California leasing headquarters! Situated in southeast L.A. County about 20 miles from the heart of Southland, La Mirada is a favorite living locale for any So-Cal apartment dwellers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Is the serenity of suburbia beckoning you home? Then start surfing through the super sweet listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be kicking back with La Mirada’s finest in no time at all! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in La Mirada, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in La Mirada means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in La Mirada could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

