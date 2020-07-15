/
2 bedroom apartments
174 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
La Mirada
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1051 sqft
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378 SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
940 sqft
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Buena Park
5951 Fullerton Avenue
5951 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit.
Buena Park
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Habra City
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
