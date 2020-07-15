/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
La Mirada
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1051 sqft
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378 SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Buena Park
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
Results within 5 miles of La Mirada
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Greenbriar Woods Apartments
249 S Jensen Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to Greenbriar Woods Apartment Homes in Fullerton, CA. Enjoy the comfort of an apartment home with our 1,100 st. ft. floor plans.
West Anaheim
2509 W Transit Pl
2509 West Transit Place, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1339 sqft
Beautiful Freshly Remodeled Anaheim Home - Brand New Remodel! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in West Anaheim. Fresh Paint and Flooring. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Separate Living Room with Newley Refaced Fire Place.
West Anaheim
707 S. Webster Ave - 114
707 Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
980 sqft
Labor Day special! 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 story townhome semi standalone with central air, private patio and ceiling fan. Comfortable townhome living in a newer complex built in 1992. Walk to excellent elementary and high schools.
Downtown Fullerton
517 Williamson Avenue
517 Williamson Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Great Fully Detached Private Unit Upstairs above 2 Private 2 Car Garages. 2 Bedrooms. A) Master Bedroom with Attached Bathroom. B) Hallway Bedroom with Hallway Bathroom. Open Floor Plan Kitchen. Remodeled. New Flooring. Fresh Paint. PRIVATE UNIT..
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.
West Anaheim
1935 W Clipper Lane
1935 West Clipper Lane, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1002 sqft
Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community.
