Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echo Pointe.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION
At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home. Our two- and three-bedroom floor plans are designed to offer style as well as space, and each apartment is home to a range of amenities and other conveniences that you’ll enjoy on a daily basis.
In-apartment conveniences include (but are not limited to) the following:
New carpeting and beautiful plank flooring Air conditioning and ceiling fans Quartz countertops Extra storage Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator Spectacular views from select apartments
You’ll love our apartments. Contact us today to schedule a tour and discover how luxury living at Echo Pointe can fit into your lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)