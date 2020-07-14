Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION



At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home. Our two- and three-bedroom floor plans are designed to offer style as well as space, and each apartment is home to a range of amenities and other conveniences that you’ll enjoy on a daily basis.



In-apartment conveniences include (but are not limited to) the following:



New carpeting and beautiful plank flooring

Air conditioning and ceiling fans

Quartz countertops

Extra storage

Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator

Spectacular views from select apartments



You’ll love our apartments. Contact us today to schedule a tour and discover how luxury living at Echo Pointe can fit into your lifestyle.