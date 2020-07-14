All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Echo Pointe

4300 Echo Ct · (619) 731-0778
Location

4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54B · Avail. Aug 24

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 25A · Avail. now

$2,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43D · Avail. Aug 15

$2,351

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echo Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION

At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home. Our two- and three-bedroom floor plans are designed to offer style as well as space, and each apartment is home to a range of amenities and other conveniences that you’ll enjoy on a daily basis.

In-apartment conveniences include (but are not limited to) the following:

New carpeting and beautiful plank flooring
Air conditioning and ceiling fans
Quartz countertops
Extra storage
Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator
Spectacular views from select apartments

You’ll love our apartments. Contact us today to schedule a tour and discover how luxury living at Echo Pointe can fit into your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 (2 bedrooms), $600 (3 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $15 Utility start up, $100 (holding deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 assigned space per home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Echo Pointe have any available units?
Echo Pointe has 3 units available starting at $1,743 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Echo Pointe have?
Some of Echo Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echo Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Echo Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echo Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Echo Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Echo Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Echo Pointe offers parking.
Does Echo Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Echo Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Echo Pointe have a pool?
No, Echo Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Echo Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Echo Pointe has accessible units.
Does Echo Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echo Pointe has units with dishwashers.
