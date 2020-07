Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Great updated home - large master with en suite bath (2 sinks), updated kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. There is an additional game/play room that is not included in the sq ft. Close to the 125 and 8 freeways. Also, close to Grossmont High School. Small yard, but definitely usable. 2 car attached garage and central A/C.