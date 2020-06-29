All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
9625 Grossmont Summit Drive
9625 Grossmont Summit Drive

9625 Grossmont Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Grossmont Summit Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in La Mesa. Amenities included: balcony, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 8th 2020. $2,259/month rent. $2,259 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dan at 916-233-6135 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Rare chance, private location in excellent Mt. Helix neighborhood. Direct access (less than 2 minutes) in all directions (8 and 125 freeways). Stand alone home with yard, extended driveway for more than two cars. Newly remodeled living areas and kitchen with new floors, LED lighting, custom shaker cabinetry with slow closing German (Blum) hinges and hand cut granite (from Brazilian Granite of San Diego). Private and convenient home layout for you to enjoy between two main living areas, both bathrooms with two points of entry, and beautiful European spiral staircase made of solid beech wood (from Denmark). French doors throughout the entire bottom floor. Bathrooms remodeled with porcelain tile that resembles luxurious Calcutta marble for a classic look - one with seat and dual shower heads. Stackable washer/dryer hookups on site (right outside the kitchen door).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have any available units?
9625 Grossmont Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have?
Some of 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Grossmont Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 Grossmont Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.

