9625 Grossmont Summit Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in La Mesa. Amenities included: balcony, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 8th 2020. $2,259/month rent. $2,259 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dan at 916-233-6135 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Rare chance, private location in excellent Mt. Helix neighborhood. Direct access (less than 2 minutes) in all directions (8 and 125 freeways). Stand alone home with yard, extended driveway for more than two cars. Newly remodeled living areas and kitchen with new floors, LED lighting, custom shaker cabinetry with slow closing German (Blum) hinges and hand cut granite (from Brazilian Granite of San Diego). Private and convenient home layout for you to enjoy between two main living areas, both bathrooms with two points of entry, and beautiful European spiral staircase made of solid beech wood (from Denmark). French doors throughout the entire bottom floor. Bathrooms remodeled with porcelain tile that resembles luxurious Calcutta marble for a classic look - one with seat and dual shower heads. Stackable washer/dryer hookups on site (right outside the kitchen door).