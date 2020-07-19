All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9320 Earl St Unit 5

9320 Earl St · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Earl St, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Charming! Two Bed Townhome In Grossmont Village - La Mesa - Lovely single level home in the quiet community of Grossmont Village. Two bedroom two bath, fireplace, washer dryer hookups, private enclosed patio. Prime location, amenities include manicured grounds, three swimming pools, two clubhouses. covered parking space with storage. Close proximity to 1-8 and 125 and a few blocks from the trolley station.

Features Include:

* Washer Dryer Hookups
* Carport Parking
* Fireplace
* Private Patio

****BONUS WATER & TRASH INCLUDED!****

No Pets Allowed.

To Schedule a viewing please call agent Bianca Caliguri at 619-840-0282 or email at biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

For applications go to adventmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4496992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have any available units?
9320 Earl St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have?
Some of 9320 Earl St Unit 5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Earl St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Earl St Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Earl St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Earl St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 Earl St Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
