Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
9130 Johnson Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9130 Johnson Dr

9130 Johnson Drive
Location

9130 Johnson Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home, just off the 125 freeway putting you just minutes from anywhere in San Diego! Interior boasts fresh paint, hardwood flooring, tile and new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and family room both have a fireplace, great for entertaining. Formal dining room in between kitchen and living room. Large kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and some appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher). Home has central A/C and heat, as well as a wall A/C in the family room, to keep you comfortable all year around. Huge backyard with some lovely trees and plenty of room to roam. Laundry room is located around back with W/D hook ups. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 car detached garage and large driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Johnson Dr have any available units?
9130 Johnson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 Johnson Dr have?
Some of 9130 Johnson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Johnson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Johnson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Johnson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9130 Johnson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 9130 Johnson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9130 Johnson Dr offers parking.
Does 9130 Johnson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Johnson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Johnson Dr have a pool?
No, 9130 Johnson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9130 Johnson Dr have accessible units?
No, 9130 Johnson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Johnson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 Johnson Dr has units with dishwashers.
