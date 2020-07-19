9130 Johnson Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home, just off the 125 freeway putting you just minutes from anywhere in San Diego! Interior boasts fresh paint, hardwood flooring, tile and new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and family room both have a fireplace, great for entertaining. Formal dining room in between kitchen and living room. Large kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and some appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher). Home has central A/C and heat, as well as a wall A/C in the family room, to keep you comfortable all year around. Huge backyard with some lovely trees and plenty of room to roam. Laundry room is located around back with W/D hook ups. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 car detached garage and large driveway.