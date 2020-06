Amenities

This rental has a nice floor plan and is well situated within walking distance to the village of La Mesa. The ground floor bedroom has an exterior entry, it's own full bath and could easily be occupied as a guest quarters. Home has been updated a bit over the years. In really nice, clean condition. Does NOT have AC and does have some highway noise as it backs to Hwy 125. Please call LA with any additional questions.