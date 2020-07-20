8779 Van Horn

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Mt. Helix view. Completely remodeled. Original hard wood floors brought back to original beauty. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters w/ full height back splash and custom cabinets. Travertine stone floors & shower surrounds and architectural glass block detail in bathrooms. Plantation shutters, washer, dryer and refrigerator. A fully finished 17'x17' detached bonus room can be used for an office, kids play room, craft area, exercise room, man cave or she shed, you decide. Plentiful parking.