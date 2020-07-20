8779 Van Horn

Amenities
Mt. Helix view. Completely remodeled. Original hard wood floors brought back to original beauty. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters w/ full height back splash and custom cabinets. Travertine stone floors & shower surrounds and architectural glass block detail in bathrooms. Plantation shutters, washer, dryer and refrigerator. A fully finished 17'x17' detached bonus room can be used for an office, kids play room, craft area, exercise room, man cave or she shed, you decide. Plentiful parking.