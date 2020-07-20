All apartments in La Mesa
8779 Van Horn
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

8779 Van Horn

8779 Van Horn Street · No Longer Available
Location

8779 Van Horn Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Mt. Helix view. Completely remodeled. Original hard wood floors brought back to original beauty. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters w/ full height back splash and custom cabinets. Travertine stone floors & shower surrounds and architectural glass block detail in bathrooms. Plantation shutters, washer, dryer and refrigerator. A fully finished 17'x17' detached bonus room can be used for an office, kids play room, craft area, exercise room, man cave or she shed, you decide. Plentiful parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8779 Van Horn have any available units?
8779 Van Horn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8779 Van Horn have?
Some of 8779 Van Horn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8779 Van Horn currently offering any rent specials?
8779 Van Horn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8779 Van Horn pet-friendly?
No, 8779 Van Horn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8779 Van Horn offer parking?
Yes, 8779 Van Horn offers parking.
Does 8779 Van Horn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8779 Van Horn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8779 Van Horn have a pool?
No, 8779 Van Horn does not have a pool.
Does 8779 Van Horn have accessible units?
No, 8779 Van Horn does not have accessible units.
Does 8779 Van Horn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8779 Van Horn has units with dishwashers.
