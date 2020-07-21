All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8766 Glenira Avenue

8766 Glenira Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8766 Glenira Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful La Mesa Home on Private Drive with 2 Car Garage - FOR RENT:

House For Rent Available August 1st!

Located in La Mesa this Spacious 3BR/2 BA home is on a Private Drive with a Beautiful View.

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven), & walk-in Pantry.
Convenient Indoor Laundry Room located off Kitchen.

Comfortable spacious rooms including Formal Living Room with Fireplace, Open Floorplan with Kitchen that opens up to a Spacious Family Room/Dining Room combo.

3 Large Bedrooms.
2 BR/1BA located on 1st Floor.
Master BR & BA on 2nd Floor and includes his & hers Walk-in closets.

Attached 2 Car Garage.
Easy care backyard with nice patio and walking paths.

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.

Available for Move-In August 1st, 2019

Rent: $2995.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2995.00

Application Requirements:
Credit Score of 600 or Higher
Income Requirement of $7,490 per month

Please call our leasing office to schedule a showing today!
Pell Property Management, Inc.
(619) 440-9885

(RLNE4983304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8766 Glenira Avenue have any available units?
8766 Glenira Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8766 Glenira Avenue have?
Some of 8766 Glenira Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8766 Glenira Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8766 Glenira Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8766 Glenira Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8766 Glenira Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8766 Glenira Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8766 Glenira Avenue offers parking.
Does 8766 Glenira Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8766 Glenira Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8766 Glenira Avenue have a pool?
No, 8766 Glenira Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8766 Glenira Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8766 Glenira Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8766 Glenira Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8766 Glenira Avenue has units with dishwashers.
