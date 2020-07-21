8766 Glenira Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful La Mesa Home on Private Drive with 2 Car Garage - FOR RENT:



House For Rent Available August 1st!



Located in La Mesa this Spacious 3BR/2 BA home is on a Private Drive with a Beautiful View.



Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven), & walk-in Pantry.

Convenient Indoor Laundry Room located off Kitchen.



Comfortable spacious rooms including Formal Living Room with Fireplace, Open Floorplan with Kitchen that opens up to a Spacious Family Room/Dining Room combo.



3 Large Bedrooms.

2 BR/1BA located on 1st Floor.

Master BR & BA on 2nd Floor and includes his & hers Walk-in closets.



Attached 2 Car Garage.

Easy care backyard with nice patio and walking paths.



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.



Available for Move-In August 1st, 2019



Rent: $2995.00 per month

Security Deposit: $2995.00



Application Requirements:

Credit Score of 600 or Higher

Income Requirement of $7,490 per month



Please call our leasing office to schedule a showing today!

Pell Property Management, Inc.

(619) 440-9885



(RLNE4983304)