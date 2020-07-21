8766 Glenira Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful La Mesa Home on Private Drive with 2 Car Garage - FOR RENT:
House For Rent Available August 1st!
Located in La Mesa this Spacious 3BR/2 BA home is on a Private Drive with a Beautiful View.
Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven), & walk-in Pantry.
Convenient Indoor Laundry Room located off Kitchen.
Comfortable spacious rooms including Formal Living Room with Fireplace, Open Floorplan with Kitchen that opens up to a Spacious Family Room/Dining Room combo.
3 Large Bedrooms.
2 BR/1BA located on 1st Floor.
Master BR & BA on 2nd Floor and includes his & hers Walk-in closets.
Attached 2 Car Garage.
Easy care backyard with nice patio and walking paths.
Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.
Available for Move-In August 1st, 2019
Rent: $2995.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2995.00
Application Requirements:
Credit Score of 600 or Higher
Income Requirement of $7,490 per month
