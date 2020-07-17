All apartments in La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8605 Echo Dr

8605 Echo Drive · (619) 840-0282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 8605 Echo Dr · Avail. now

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house. Property includes your own private driveway and entrance, enclosed yard, private covered patio, new paint and carpet throughout, lovely vintage features with custom stained glass window panels, new blinds, separate kitchen and bathroom, large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Close to shopping, schools and freeways 94 & 125. Enjoy the cool breezes from your patio. Clean and ready for move in. NOTE: (Only One Person To Occupy Property)

This House Features:

- Private Driveway
- 1 Bath
- Full Kitchen
- New Carpet
- New Blinds
- Fresh Paint Inside
- New Carpet Throughout
- Large enclosed yard with fence
- Private Covered patio

ONLY ONE OCCUPANT ALLOWED
Pets Allowed 25 lbs or less

Lease Term: 1 Year
All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone and Cable
No Smoking allowed in this property

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

