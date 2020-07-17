8605 Echo Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house. Property includes your own private driveway and entrance, enclosed yard, private covered patio, new paint and carpet throughout, lovely vintage features with custom stained glass window panels, new blinds, separate kitchen and bathroom, large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Close to shopping, schools and freeways 94 & 125. Enjoy the cool breezes from your patio. Clean and ready for move in. NOTE: (Only One Person To Occupy Property)



This House Features:



- Private Driveway

- 1 Bath

- Full Kitchen

- New Carpet

- New Blinds

- Fresh Paint Inside

- New Carpet Throughout

- Large enclosed yard with fence

- Private Covered patio



ONLY ONE OCCUPANT ALLOWED

Pets Allowed 25 lbs or less



Lease Term: 1 Year

All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone and Cable

No Smoking allowed in this property



To find out more about this home please email or call:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)

http://adventmgmt.com

Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



