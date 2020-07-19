8540 Chevy Chase Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4bd/ 3ba House Walking Distance to DT La Mesa on Huge Lot! - Very Spacious Remodeled 4bd/ 3ba Multi Story House

Huge Backyard and Solar!



Large Custom Kitchen

Soap Stone Counter Tops

Stainless Steel Appliances



Hardwood Floors Throughout

Spacious Rooms

Walk in Closets

2nd Living Room with Fireplace



Remodeled Bathrooms

Beautiful Layed Tile



Open Layout Living Space

Large Deck

Huge Backyard

30 Solar Panels

Monthly Landscape Service



2 Car Garage

Extra Parking

Quiet Street



Located in a great Neighborhood of La Mesa. Walking Distance to downtown La Mesa. Easy Freeway access to all over San Diego



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

Call or Text Tonya to View 760-978-9060



