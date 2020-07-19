Rent Calculator
All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 8540 Chevy Chase Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8540 Chevy Chase Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8540 Chevy Chase Dr.
8540 Chevy Chase Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8540 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4bd/ 3ba House Walking Distance to DT La Mesa on Huge Lot! - Very Spacious Remodeled 4bd/ 3ba Multi Story House
Huge Backyard and Solar!
Large Custom Kitchen
Soap Stone Counter Tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Spacious Rooms
Walk in Closets
2nd Living Room with Fireplace
Remodeled Bathrooms
Beautiful Layed Tile
Open Layout Living Space
Large Deck
Huge Backyard
30 Solar Panels
Monthly Landscape Service
2 Car Garage
Extra Parking
Quiet Street
Located in a great Neighborhood of La Mesa. Walking Distance to downtown La Mesa. Easy Freeway access to all over San Diego
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
Call or Text Tonya to View 760-978-9060
(RLNE3302652)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have any available units?
8540 Chevy Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
La Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have?
Some of 8540 Chevy Chase Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8540 Chevy Chase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mesa
.
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. offers parking.
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have a pool?
No, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8540 Chevy Chase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College