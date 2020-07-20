8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center internet access

Come and see for yourself this pleasant 600-square-foot house in the city of La Mesa, California now!



This unfurnished home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom; and 1 street parking (unassigned).



The homey interior features laminated flooring, a tub, and quartz bathroom. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage area, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The house has installed ceiling fans for climate control. There is a storage area in the shed located at the back of the house.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent.



Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and internet.



No pets allowed.



The exterior has a fenced yard, big patio, and garden--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



Other cool community features include access to the Business Center, Golf Course; and its near to public transportation stops and park.



Nearby Schools:

College Preparatory Middle School - 0.71 miles, 10/10

Helix High School - 1.53 miles, 9/10

Murdock Elementary School - 1.79 miles, 9/10

Lemon Avenue Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

855 Rancho San Diego - La Mesa - 0.7 miles

1 Hillcrest/Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.9 miles

852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.9 miles

851 Spring Valley - La Mesa - 1.0 miles



Rail lines:

Orange Line Arnele Ave - Courthouse Station - 1.1 miles



