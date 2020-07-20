All apartments in La Mesa
8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa

8444 Sunrise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8444 Sunrise Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
internet access
Come and see for yourself this pleasant 600-square-foot house in the city of La Mesa, California now!

This unfurnished home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom; and 1 street parking (unassigned).

The homey interior features laminated flooring, a tub, and quartz bathroom. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage area, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The house has installed ceiling fans for climate control. There is a storage area in the shed located at the back of the house.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent.

Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and internet.

No pets allowed.

The exterior has a fenced yard, big patio, and garden--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

Other cool community features include access to the Business Center, Golf Course; and its near to public transportation stops and park.

Nearby Schools:
College Preparatory Middle School - 0.71 miles, 10/10
Helix High School - 1.53 miles, 9/10
Murdock Elementary School - 1.79 miles, 9/10
Lemon Avenue Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
855 Rancho San Diego - La Mesa - 0.7 miles
1 Hillcrest/Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.9 miles
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.9 miles
851 Spring Valley - La Mesa - 1.0 miles

Rail lines:
Orange Line Arnele Ave - Courthouse Station - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have any available units?
8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have?
Some of 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa currently offering any rent specials?
8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa pet-friendly?
No, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa offer parking?
No, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa does not offer parking.
Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have a pool?
No, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa does not have a pool.
Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have accessible units?
No, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa does not have accessible units.
Does 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa does not have units with dishwashers.
