8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this pleasant 600-square-foot house in the city of La Mesa, California now!
This unfurnished home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom; and 1 street parking (unassigned).
The homey interior features laminated flooring, a tub, and quartz bathroom. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage area, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The house has installed ceiling fans for climate control. There is a storage area in the shed located at the back of the house.
There are in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent.
Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and internet.
No pets allowed.
The exterior has a fenced yard, big patio, and garden--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.
Other cool community features include access to the Business Center, Golf Course; and its near to public transportation stops and park.
Nearby Schools:
College Preparatory Middle School - 0.71 miles, 10/10
Helix High School - 1.53 miles, 9/10
Murdock Elementary School - 1.79 miles, 9/10
Lemon Avenue Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
855 Rancho San Diego - La Mesa - 0.7 miles
1 Hillcrest/Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.9 miles
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.9 miles
851 Spring Valley - La Mesa - 1.0 miles
Rail lines:
Orange Line Arnele Ave - Courthouse Station - 1.1 miles
(RLNE4943638)