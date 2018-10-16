All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019

8405 Hillcrest Ave.

8405 Hillcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Hillcrest Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Hilltop House With Beautiful Upgrades and Stunning West Facing Views - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath hilltop house has stunning west facing views that go as far as La Jolla. Located walking distance to La Mesa Village with its many fine restaurants and boutiques. The entrance invites you to an open, naturally lit living room with high vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. This house has an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, wood laminated flooring, plenty of granite counter top space with bar top seating and stainless steel appliances. Some of the other amenities include spacious bedrooms, lots of storage space, central A/C, 2 car garage with W/D hookups, recessed led lighting, skylights, ceiling fans and a large private patio with beautiful lush landscaping. Only a few minutes drive to Highways 8 and 94. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No smoking. One year lease.

CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4713592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have any available units?
8405 Hillcrest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have?
Some of 8405 Hillcrest Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Hillcrest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Hillcrest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Hillcrest Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. offers parking.
Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have a pool?
No, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Hillcrest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Hillcrest Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
