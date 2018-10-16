8405 Hillcrest Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Hilltop House With Beautiful Upgrades and Stunning West Facing Views - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath hilltop house has stunning west facing views that go as far as La Jolla. Located walking distance to La Mesa Village with its many fine restaurants and boutiques. The entrance invites you to an open, naturally lit living room with high vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. This house has an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, wood laminated flooring, plenty of granite counter top space with bar top seating and stainless steel appliances. Some of the other amenities include spacious bedrooms, lots of storage space, central A/C, 2 car garage with W/D hookups, recessed led lighting, skylights, ceiling fans and a large private patio with beautiful lush landscaping. Only a few minutes drive to Highways 8 and 94. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No smoking. One year lease.



CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4713592)