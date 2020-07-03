All apartments in La Mesa
8360 University Avenue Unit A
8360 University Avenue Unit A

8360 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8360 University Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1932, 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with original built-in cabinets for lots of storage, hardwood floors, 2 car garage and driveway. It has a remodeled kitchen with a separate dining room, breakfast nook and laundry room with hookups. Low maintenance garden. Central heating and A/C.

The house is on a corner lot with quiet neighbors less than 2 blocks walk to downtown La Mesa with breweries, restaurants and cafes at your fingertips.

If you drive by we are in the process of prepping the unit as well as clearing out garden shrubs for access to side patio for private outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have any available units?
8360 University Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 8360 University Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8360 University Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8360 University Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8360 University Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 8360 University Avenue Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8360 University Avenue Unit A offers parking.
Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8360 University Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 8360 University Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8360 University Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8360 University Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8360 University Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.

