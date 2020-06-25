All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated April 6 2019

8267 Orchard Ave

8267 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8267 Orchard Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Inquiries with applications are considered FIRST. You must pre-qualify and have good credit! Very nice two-bedroom, one-bathroom, upstairs end-apartment in an eight-unit building. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with a retro tile counter top. Natural gas range/oven, refrigerator, natural gas gravity wall heater. Bedrooms are carpeted and have mirrored wardrobe doors. Vertical blinds throughout. Dual-pane windows. Security screen door and plenty of closet space. Each bedroom has a 7x2 closet and there are two closets in the hallway. Views through La Mesa from the kitchen and back bedroom and to the west from this end-unit.
Income verification and credit check are required. Apply online at www.Orchard8.com. First month's rent and security deposit required. (Deposit equal to 1-2 months rent depending on credit and/or pets)

Eight unit apartment building on the corner of Orchard Avenue and Palm Avenue near the center of La Mesa. Close to trolley and freeways. One parking space is available. Garages, when available, are additional rent. Water and trash pickup is included. Separate meters for electricity and natural gas. Coin-operated laundry room onsite with one washer and one dryer. Clothesline is available at the rear of the building.

Apartments at 8267-8283 Orchard Avenue have a Walk Score of 87 out of 100. This location is "Very Walkable" so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

The Orchard 8 Apartments are an eight minute walk from the Orange Line El Cajon - Santa Fe Depot at the La Mesa Blvd Station stop.

Nearby parks include Porter Park, MacArthur Park and MacArthur Park Recreation Center.

Garages are subject to availability and additional rental fee. Notify the manager if you would like a garage.

CA DRE#01501472

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8267 Orchard Ave have any available units?
8267 Orchard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8267 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 8267 Orchard Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8267 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8267 Orchard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8267 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8267 Orchard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8267 Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8267 Orchard Ave offers parking.
Does 8267 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8267 Orchard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8267 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 8267 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8267 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 8267 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8267 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8267 Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

