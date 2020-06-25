8267 Orchard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Inquiries with applications are considered FIRST. You must pre-qualify and have good credit! Very nice two-bedroom, one-bathroom, upstairs end-apartment in an eight-unit building. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with a retro tile counter top. Natural gas range/oven, refrigerator, natural gas gravity wall heater. Bedrooms are carpeted and have mirrored wardrobe doors. Vertical blinds throughout. Dual-pane windows. Security screen door and plenty of closet space. Each bedroom has a 7x2 closet and there are two closets in the hallway. Views through La Mesa from the kitchen and back bedroom and to the west from this end-unit.

Income verification and credit check are required. Apply online at www.Orchard8.com. First month's rent and security deposit required. (Deposit equal to 1-2 months rent depending on credit and/or pets)



Eight unit apartment building on the corner of Orchard Avenue and Palm Avenue near the center of La Mesa. Close to trolley and freeways. One parking space is available. Garages, when available, are additional rent. Water and trash pickup is included. Separate meters for electricity and natural gas. Coin-operated laundry room onsite with one washer and one dryer. Clothesline is available at the rear of the building.



Apartments at 8267-8283 Orchard Avenue have a Walk Score of 87 out of 100. This location is "Very Walkable" so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



The Orchard 8 Apartments are an eight minute walk from the Orange Line El Cajon - Santa Fe Depot at the La Mesa Blvd Station stop.



Nearby parks include Porter Park, MacArthur Park and MacArthur Park Recreation Center.



Garages are subject to availability and additional rental fee. Notify the manager if you would like a garage.



