7780 Parkway Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Located in the Parkway Manor HOA just off Parkway Dr in La Mesa, this spacious 3br 2ba unit will be available soon!! The community offers plenty of guest parking, well maintained grounds and access to the community pool & spa. The unit itself comes with 1 reserved parking space and a long 1 car garage with plenty of space for storage as well. The unit itself comes with central heat & AC and a fireplace to keep you comfortable year round. For your convenience, the unit comes with in unit washer/dryer hookups. The living room, dining area and kitchen boast an open layout that allows plenty of natural light during the day. The unit also features a good sized balcony area with an additional storage closet just off the living room. Sewer, water, trash and basic cable are included with rent. Small pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit. The unit will be move in ready the first week of July - give us a call today to schedule your interior viewing of the unit!