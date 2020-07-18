All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:10 PM

7780 Parkway Dr.

7780 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7780 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Located in the Parkway Manor HOA just off Parkway Dr in La Mesa, this spacious 3br 2ba unit will be available soon!! The community offers plenty of guest parking, well maintained grounds and access to the community pool & spa. The unit itself comes with 1 reserved parking space and a long 1 car garage with plenty of space for storage as well. The unit itself comes with central heat & AC and a fireplace to keep you comfortable year round. For your convenience, the unit comes with in unit washer/dryer hookups. The living room, dining area and kitchen boast an open layout that allows plenty of natural light during the day. The unit also features a good sized balcony area with an additional storage closet just off the living room. Sewer, water, trash and basic cable are included with rent. Small pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit. The unit will be move in ready the first week of July - give us a call today to schedule your interior viewing of the unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 Parkway Dr. have any available units?
7780 Parkway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 Parkway Dr. have?
Some of 7780 Parkway Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 Parkway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7780 Parkway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 Parkway Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7780 Parkway Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7780 Parkway Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7780 Parkway Dr. offers parking.
Does 7780 Parkway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7780 Parkway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 Parkway Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7780 Parkway Dr. has a pool.
Does 7780 Parkway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7780 Parkway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 Parkway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 Parkway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
