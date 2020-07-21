7508 Parkway Drive #109

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium Pool and Jacuzzi! - Large, bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with onsite laundry, community pool and Jacuzzi! The home includes a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, abundant cabinetry, Air Conditioning, ceiling fan, private use balcony, and Huge walk-in closet with shelves! The condo comes with two off-street parking spots. Fantastic location with easy access to the 8 freeway, Lake Murray, Costco, Vons, a wide verity of shopping and entertainment. Water, Sewer and Trash included!

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with No bankruptcies, and No evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing and see what this wonderful home as to offer!



(RLNE3793535)