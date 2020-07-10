Amenities
7324 Orien Ave Available 07/09/20 4BR 3BA La Mesa Home - Views of Downtown and Ocean, AC, Solar, 2 Car Garage, Pet Friendly, Herb Garden. - **AVAILABLE JULY 9TH***
**This property only has our video tour available at the moment as it is currently occupied.***
**If you have watched the video tour - link below- meet the qualifying factors AND your move-in date is within 6 days of the available, please contact us to set up a private tour or email forrent@gpmsandiego.com**
Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHckh8GMWis&feature=youtu.be
Located in La Mesa
7324 Orien Ave.
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cross Street: Yale Ave
4 Bedroom
3 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2377 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Built-in 2013
**Solar - Reduced SDG&E**
Stove-Gas
Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Kitchen Pantry
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floor
Located on a Hilltop
Corner Lot
Rose Bushes
Open/Spacious Floor Plan
Recessed Lighting
Ceiling Fans Throughout
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill
1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs
Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room
Kitchen
Sliding Door to Backyard Area
Herb Garden/Fruit Trees in the Backyard - Tenants to maintain
2 Car Garage
2ND FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Loft Area - Wood Flooring
Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer
All Other Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet
Master Bath and 2nd Bath Upstairs has Double Sink
Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower
Balcony Off Master Bedroom - Views of Mountains, Ocean, and Downtown
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
BBQ
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks
Eateries
Shops
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - BBT
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer - Helix Water District
Landscaping - can self maintain
Trash
PETS INFORMATION:
4 Pets - Cats or Dogs - No Weight Limit
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3795.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5806683)