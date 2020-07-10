All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7324 Orien Ave

7324 Orien Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7324 Orien Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
7324 Orien Ave Available 07/09/20 4BR 3BA La Mesa Home - Views of Downtown and Ocean, AC, Solar, 2 Car Garage, Pet Friendly, Herb Garden. - **AVAILABLE JULY 9TH***

**This property only has our video tour available at the moment as it is currently occupied.***

**If you have watched the video tour - link below- meet the qualifying factors AND your move-in date is within 6 days of the available, please contact us to set up a private tour or email forrent@gpmsandiego.com**

Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHckh8GMWis&feature=youtu.be

Located in La Mesa

7324 Orien Ave.
La Mesa, CA 91941

Cross Street: Yale Ave

4 Bedroom
3 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2377 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Built-in 2013
**Solar - Reduced SDG&E**

Stove-Gas
Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Kitchen Pantry
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floor

Built-in 2013
Located on a Hilltop
Corner Lot
Rose Bushes
Open/Spacious Floor Plan
Recessed Lighting
Ceiling Fans Throughout
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill
1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs
Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room
Kitchen
Sliding Door to Backyard Area
Herb Garden/Fruit Trees in the Backyard - Tenants to maintain
2 Car Garage

2ND FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Loft Area - Wood Flooring
Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer
All Other Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet
Master Bath and 2nd Bath Upstairs has Double Sink
Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower
Balcony Off Master Bedroom - Views of Mountains, Ocean, and Downtown

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
BBQ

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks
Eateries
Shops

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - BBT
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer - Helix Water District
Landscaping - can self maintain
Trash

PETS INFORMATION:
4 Pets - Cats or Dogs - No Weight Limit
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3795.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5806683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 Orien Ave have any available units?
7324 Orien Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 Orien Ave have?
Some of 7324 Orien Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 Orien Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7324 Orien Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 Orien Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7324 Orien Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7324 Orien Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7324 Orien Ave offers parking.
Does 7324 Orien Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7324 Orien Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 Orien Ave have a pool?
No, 7324 Orien Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7324 Orien Ave have accessible units?
No, 7324 Orien Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 Orien Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 Orien Ave has units with dishwashers.

