7324 Orien Ave Available 07/09/20 4BR 3BA La Mesa Home - Views of Downtown and Ocean, AC, Solar, 2 Car Garage, Pet Friendly, Herb Garden. - **AVAILABLE JULY 9TH***



**This property only has our video tour available at the moment as it is currently occupied.***



**If you have watched the video tour - link below- meet the qualifying factors AND your move-in date is within 6 days of the available, please contact us to set up a private tour or email forrent@gpmsandiego.com**



Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHckh8GMWis&feature=youtu.be



Located in La Mesa



7324 Orien Ave.

La Mesa, CA 91941



Cross Street: Yale Ave



4 Bedroom

3 Bath

2 Story Home

Estimated 2377 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

Built-in 2013

**Solar - Reduced SDG&E**



Stove-Gas

Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

Kitchen Pantry

Kitchen Island

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Hardwood Floor



Built-in 2013

Located on a Hilltop

Corner Lot

Rose Bushes

Open/Spacious Floor Plan

Recessed Lighting

Ceiling Fans Throughout

AC/Heat

Solar - Reduced Energy Bill

1ST FLOOR

One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs

Living Room

Fireplace in Living Room

Kitchen

Sliding Door to Backyard Area

Herb Garden/Fruit Trees in the Backyard - Tenants to maintain

2 Car Garage



2ND FLOOR

Carpet Throughout

Loft Area - Wood Flooring

Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer

All Other Bedrooms

Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet

Master Bath and 2nd Bath Upstairs has Double Sink

Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower

Balcony Off Master Bedroom - Views of Mountains, Ocean, and Downtown



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

BBQ



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Parks

Eateries

Shops



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E - BBT

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer - Helix Water District

Landscaping - can self maintain

Trash



PETS INFORMATION:

4 Pets - Cats or Dogs - No Weight Limit

$250 Deposit Per Pet

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3795.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



