Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

7182 Melody Lane

Location

7182 Melody Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in La Mesa w/pool Available now! - 2 Story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in La Mesa w/pool Available now!

Charming 2 story remolded townhome includes an over sized kitchen with dishwasher, AC, patio w/ a hanging garden, washer/dryer + common area pool!

2 Parking Spaces included

Pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit!

Rent: $2350
Deposit: $2000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Available NOW to rent with a 1 year lease!

Joe Carta Realty
(619) 280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

(RLNE5070256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7182 Melody Lane have any available units?
7182 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7182 Melody Lane have?
Some of 7182 Melody Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7182 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7182 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7182 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7182 Melody Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7182 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7182 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 7182 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7182 Melody Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7182 Melody Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7182 Melody Lane has a pool.
Does 7182 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 7182 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7182 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7182 Melody Lane has units with dishwashers.
