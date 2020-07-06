7109 Pearson Street

Amenities
Comfortable La Mesa home in Established Neighborhood
Great 2BR/1BA w/ detached 1 car garage and additional driveway parking. Home is situated near area schools (including Helix High and LMAAC), bus lines, and only 15 mins. from downtown due to easy access to Hwy 94.
Tile floors in MOST of the home. Bedrooms are carpeted.
This is a NON-SMOKING/NO Vaping/No e-cigarette property!
Pets considered w/ additional deposit (2 pet max), restrictions apply
The photos in this ad do not show the custom color walls that are currently in the home.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
For details please call:
Sal Carranza
Lic#01746275
619-980-6076
OR Becky 619-980-7118
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 5/11/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.