All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7109 Pearson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7109 Pearson Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 PM

7109 Pearson Street

7109 Pearson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7109 Pearson Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Comfortable La Mesa home in Established Neighborhood

Great 2BR/1BA w/ detached 1 car garage and additional driveway parking. Home is situated near area schools (including Helix High and LMAAC), bus lines, and only 15 mins. from downtown due to easy access to Hwy 94.
Tile floors in MOST of the home. Bedrooms are carpeted.
This is a NON-SMOKING/NO Vaping/No e-cigarette property!
Pets considered w/ additional deposit (2 pet max), restrictions apply

The photos in this ad do not show the custom color walls that are currently in the home.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

For details please call:
Sal Carranza
Lic#01746275
619-980-6076
OR Becky 619-980-7118

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 5/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Pearson Street have any available units?
7109 Pearson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7109 Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Pearson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Pearson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Pearson Street is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Pearson Street offers parking.
Does 7109 Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Pearson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 7109 Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 7109 Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Pearson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Pearson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 Pearson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College