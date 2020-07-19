6783 Alamo Ct

Amenities
Remodeled 4 bedroom in great neighborhood - Available for immediate occupancy--newer single-family home on cul de sac street with easy access to shopping, freeways (1-8, 125 and 94), and schools including SDSU. This home is located near Rolando Park in La Mesa.
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is newly remodeled.
* formal living and dining room
* vaulted ceilings
* kitchen open to family room
* fireplace in family room
* indoor laundry with full size washer and dryer
* generous master bedroom with large walk-in closet, large soaking tub, and deck overlooking back yard
* first-floor bedroom and first-floor full bathroom
* freshly painted and new fixtures and toilets throughout
* attached 2-car garage with direct entry
* low-maintenance landscaping--perfect for the busy professional
* all appliances are included
* easy access to freeways, shopping and schools
Pets ok under 30 lbs and on approval, deposit, and additional monthly rent.($30.00)
1 Year Lease.
Trash and Sewer costs included in rent.
(RLNE4560856)