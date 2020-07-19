6783 Alamo Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom in great neighborhood - Available for immediate occupancy--newer single-family home on cul de sac street with easy access to shopping, freeways (1-8, 125 and 94), and schools including SDSU. This home is located near Rolando Park in La Mesa.



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is newly remodeled.

* formal living and dining room

* vaulted ceilings

* kitchen open to family room

* fireplace in family room

* indoor laundry with full size washer and dryer

* generous master bedroom with large walk-in closet, large soaking tub, and deck overlooking back yard

* first-floor bedroom and first-floor full bathroom

* freshly painted and new fixtures and toilets throughout

* attached 2-car garage with direct entry

* low-maintenance landscaping--perfect for the busy professional

* all appliances are included

* easy access to freeways, shopping and schools



Pets ok under 30 lbs and on approval, deposit, and additional monthly rent.($30.00)

1 Year Lease.

Trash and Sewer costs included in rent.



(RLNE4560856)