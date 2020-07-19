All apartments in La Mesa
Location

6783 Alamo Court, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom in great neighborhood - Available for immediate occupancy--newer single-family home on cul de sac street with easy access to shopping, freeways (1-8, 125 and 94), and schools including SDSU. This home is located near Rolando Park in La Mesa.

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is newly remodeled.
* formal living and dining room
* vaulted ceilings
* kitchen open to family room
* fireplace in family room
* indoor laundry with full size washer and dryer
* generous master bedroom with large walk-in closet, large soaking tub, and deck overlooking back yard
* first-floor bedroom and first-floor full bathroom
* freshly painted and new fixtures and toilets throughout
* attached 2-car garage with direct entry
* low-maintenance landscaping--perfect for the busy professional
* all appliances are included
* easy access to freeways, shopping and schools

Pets ok under 30 lbs and on approval, deposit, and additional monthly rent.($30.00)
1 Year Lease.
Trash and Sewer costs included in rent.

(RLNE4560856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6783 Alamo Ct have any available units?
6783 Alamo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6783 Alamo Ct have?
Some of 6783 Alamo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6783 Alamo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6783 Alamo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6783 Alamo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6783 Alamo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6783 Alamo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6783 Alamo Ct offers parking.
Does 6783 Alamo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6783 Alamo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6783 Alamo Ct have a pool?
No, 6783 Alamo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6783 Alamo Ct have accessible units?
No, 6783 Alamo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6783 Alamo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6783 Alamo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
