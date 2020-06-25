All apartments in La Mesa
6177 Stanley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6177 Stanley Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6177 Stanley Dr Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2BR/1BA Upstairs unit in La Mesa! - OPEN HOUSE:
Thursday, May 23rd: 3-4pm
Friday, May 24th: 4-5pm
Saturday, May 25th: 4-5pm
Sunday, May 26th: 4-5pm

Newly remodeled upstairs unit with huge deck in front. This home has new tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, microwave, stove and range, as well as modern new cabinets and granite counters. AC unit in the house. Washer and dryer are in the building for your convenience. This house is located just a few minutes away from restaurants and freeways.

1 car garage & 1 additional parking space on driveway.

Water included.

Tenant responsible for trash, electric and gas.

Cats and dogs okay upon approval.

Available: June 1st!

(RLNE4059952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6177 Stanley Dr have any available units?
6177 Stanley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6177 Stanley Dr have?
Some of 6177 Stanley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6177 Stanley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6177 Stanley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6177 Stanley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6177 Stanley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6177 Stanley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6177 Stanley Dr offers parking.
Does 6177 Stanley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6177 Stanley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6177 Stanley Dr have a pool?
No, 6177 Stanley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6177 Stanley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6177 Stanley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6177 Stanley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6177 Stanley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
