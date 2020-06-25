Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6177 Stanley Dr Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2BR/1BA Upstairs unit in La Mesa! - OPEN HOUSE:

Thursday, May 23rd: 3-4pm

Friday, May 24th: 4-5pm

Saturday, May 25th: 4-5pm

Sunday, May 26th: 4-5pm



Newly remodeled upstairs unit with huge deck in front. This home has new tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, microwave, stove and range, as well as modern new cabinets and granite counters. AC unit in the house. Washer and dryer are in the building for your convenience. This house is located just a few minutes away from restaurants and freeways.



1 car garage & 1 additional parking space on driveway.



Water included.



Tenant responsible for trash, electric and gas.



Cats and dogs okay upon approval.



Available: June 1st!



(RLNE4059952)