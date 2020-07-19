5714 Baltimore Dr. #507

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single story Condo in Lake Park! - KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer CARPET, Tile Flooring, pool/spa, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, Coin laundry, 1 off street parking. Close to Lake Murray, No Pets, No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE2752743)