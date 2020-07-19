All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5714 Baltimore Dr. #507
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5714 Baltimore Dr. #507

5714 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5714 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single story Condo in Lake Park! - KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer CARPET, Tile Flooring, pool/spa, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, Coin laundry, 1 off street parking. Close to Lake Murray, No Pets, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2752743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have any available units?
5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have?
Some of 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 offers parking.
Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have a pool?
Yes, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 has a pool.
Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have accessible units?
No, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Baltimore Dr. #507 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College