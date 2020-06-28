5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321

Amenities

Beautiful, Custom design Remodeled Condo, Top Floor, Amazing View, MUST SEE! - Beautifully remodeled condo in La Mesa's Lake Park community. Enjoy panoramic southwest views in this bright and airy top floor condo. Beautiful Hardwood floor, Gorgeous Kitchen!!! Custom light fixtures, glass Chandelier, custom tile, all new high end appliances, plenty of cabinets, new windows, tile shower and bathroom floors, large bedroom with storage galore. Walk to Lake Murray, play in the pool and work on your serve on the tennis courts. beautiful homes situated in the Tranquil 24 acre park abounding with Lusty Landscaped open areas. Magnificent views at every turn,Lake Park offers ponds and streams, plus 5 swimming pools,four spas, two lighted tennis courts and basketball courts. In addition, there is a clubhouse with Billards, men and women sauna and exercise room. Great location! Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!

Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing



(RLNE3535949)