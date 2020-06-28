All apartments in La Mesa
5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321

5704 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful, Custom design Remodeled Condo, Top Floor, Amazing View, MUST SEE! - Beautifully remodeled condo in La Mesa's Lake Park community. Enjoy panoramic southwest views in this bright and airy top floor condo. Beautiful Hardwood floor, Gorgeous Kitchen!!! Custom light fixtures, glass Chandelier, custom tile, all new high end appliances, plenty of cabinets, new windows, tile shower and bathroom floors, large bedroom with storage galore. Walk to Lake Murray, play in the pool and work on your serve on the tennis courts. beautiful homes situated in the Tranquil 24 acre park abounding with Lusty Landscaped open areas. Magnificent views at every turn,Lake Park offers ponds and streams, plus 5 swimming pools,four spas, two lighted tennis courts and basketball courts. In addition, there is a clubhouse with Billards, men and women sauna and exercise room. Great location! Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!
Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing

(RLNE3535949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have any available units?
5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have?
Some of 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 offer parking?
No, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have a pool?
Yes, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 has a pool.
Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have accessible units?
No, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Baltimore Drive Unit 321 does not have units with dishwashers.
