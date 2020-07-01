5631 Lake Park Way

Amenities

**Social Distancing is observed during showings for your safety. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates**. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Washer & dryer included. Landlord pays water & trash. Freshly painted throughout. Recent kitchen remodel with custom cabinets and beautiful granite counter top with a breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Central heat and A/C. Additional A/C in one bedroom. Private back patio. Beautiful landscaping around property. Dogs allowed. 1152 Square feet. Large 1 car garage and 1 additional parking space included.



**Qualifications**

$4400.00 minimum monthly income. 675+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3 years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. $2200 security deposit. 1 dog up to 75 lbs allowed with extra $500 deposit. No Rottweiler, Pitbull or Doberman breeds allowed. Available Now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.