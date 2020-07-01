All apartments in La Mesa
Location

5631 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
**Social Distancing is observed during showings for your safety. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates**. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Washer & dryer included. Landlord pays water & trash. Freshly painted throughout. Recent kitchen remodel with custom cabinets and beautiful granite counter top with a breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Central heat and A/C. Additional A/C in one bedroom. Private back patio. Beautiful landscaping around property. Dogs allowed. 1152 Square feet. Large 1 car garage and 1 additional parking space included.

**Qualifications**
$4400.00 minimum monthly income. 675+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3 years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. $2200 security deposit. 1 dog up to 75 lbs allowed with extra $500 deposit. No Rottweiler, Pitbull or Doberman breeds allowed. Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Lake Park Way have any available units?
5631 Lake Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 Lake Park Way have?
Some of 5631 Lake Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 Lake Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Lake Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Lake Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 Lake Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 5631 Lake Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Lake Park Way offers parking.
Does 5631 Lake Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5631 Lake Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Lake Park Way have a pool?
No, 5631 Lake Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Lake Park Way have accessible units?
No, 5631 Lake Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Lake Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5631 Lake Park Way has units with dishwashers.

